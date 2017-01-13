TPD: Five Cars Left Running Unattended Stolen Friday Morning - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

TPD: Five Cars Left Running Unattended Stolen Friday Morning

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Thieves are taking advantage of the cold weather. Tulsa police say five cars were stolen Friday morning after their owners left them running and unattended.

It’s understandable, and it's not uncommon, for people to warm their car up before hitting the road; but police say it's still best to sit inside your car for those painful few minutes if you still want to have a car at the end of the day.

Jeanne MacKenzie with the Tulsa Police Department said, "Typically we see a lot of cars stolen in these types of situations."

It may sound like common sense - never leave your car running and unattended, but when winter weather hits, drivers dread getting inside an ice cold car.

"When there's ice, snow, people are going to leave their cars running in their driveway, in their streets. Instead of sitting in it, they turn it on and they leave the keys in it and go in their house and do whatever they need to do," MacKenzie said.

Friday morning, five cars were stolen as a result of owners leaving their car running with keys in the ignition.

MacKenzie said, "Criminals are opportunists, and if they see an opportunity to steal a car, to break into a car, because it's unlocked and it's running, then they're going to do it."

It's so common, especially in winter weather, that one of the theft reports came in during the interview - a car was stolen out of a QuikTrip parking lot.

"All it takes is two minutes for someone to open the door, put it in reverse and then drive off with your car," MacKenzie said.

One driver was extra unlucky Friday morning when a man ditched one stolen car he was driving and stole another one, which he then wrecked around 8:30 a.m. on 34th and 129th East Avenue.

The three people inside the car ran away - two were caught and arrested by police.

The owner left with a crushed car.

It's also worth noting that it's illegal to leave your car running unattended. If Tulsa police officers see it, they could hit you with a $30 fine.

