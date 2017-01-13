Tulsa Police Arrest Potential Juror For Not Showing Up - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Tulsa Police Arrest Potential Juror For Not Showing Up

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa police arrested a man in the jury pool for an ongoing double murder trial.

The judge issued a warrant for Phillip Flynt after he failed to show up for jury duty Tuesday.

Police said when they went to Flynt's home, his wife told them he was at work but his work said he wasn't there because he was on jury duty.

Police said while they were checking that out the couple showed up at court.

They say his wife admitted that Flynt was at home when officers checked the first time.

Officers also arrested the wife for obstruction.

