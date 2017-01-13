Tulsa Drivers Playing It Safe On Wet Road Conditions - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa Drivers Playing It Safe On Wet Road Conditions

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

In the Tulsa metro, area road conditions remained in pretty good shape throughout the day.

EMSA has responded to 25 accidents in the area. While they can't say they were all weather-related, EMSA did say it's higher than a typical day on a weekend when roads are dry.

Right now, things are all moving along - slower in some spots, but, for the most part, it seems people are listening to the warnings and are driving slow just in case the temperature dips.

Both the City of Tulsa and the Oklahoma Department of Transportation had crews out by 2 a.m., sanding and salting potential problem areas.

The focus was really bridges and overpasses.

News On 6 got video of a garbage truck that hit a guard rail on Highway 75 Friday afternoon snarling traffic, but, thankfully, crews were able to get the highway open quickly.

1/13/2017 Related Story: Trash Truck Crashes On Tulsa Highway

While reports from crews in the Tulsa area are that slick spots were mainly isolated around bridges and overpasses, crews will continue to work 12-hour shifts through the weekend as the storm moves through.

ODOT spokesperson, Kenna Mitchell, said, "Just waiting to see if Mother Nature decides to dip down below freezing or not because it will be fairly quick if it does, that we'll start seeing the effects on the roadway."

Again, while conditions are good right now, those monitoring the roads still encourage caution especially as nightfall comes.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.