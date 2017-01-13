Tulsa Drivers Playing It Safe On Wet Road Conditions

In the Tulsa metro, area road conditions remained in pretty good shape throughout the day.

EMSA has responded to 25 accidents in the area. While they can't say they were all weather-related, EMSA did say it's higher than a typical day on a weekend when roads are dry.

Right now, things are all moving along - slower in some spots, but, for the most part, it seems people are listening to the warnings and are driving slow just in case the temperature dips.

Both the City of Tulsa and the Oklahoma Department of Transportation had crews out by 2 a.m., sanding and salting potential problem areas.

The focus was really bridges and overpasses.

News On 6 got video of a garbage truck that hit a guard rail on Highway 75 Friday afternoon snarling traffic, but, thankfully, crews were able to get the highway open quickly.

While reports from crews in the Tulsa area are that slick spots were mainly isolated around bridges and overpasses, crews will continue to work 12-hour shifts through the weekend as the storm moves through.

ODOT spokesperson, Kenna Mitchell, said, "Just waiting to see if Mother Nature decides to dip down below freezing or not because it will be fairly quick if it does, that we'll start seeing the effects on the roadway."

Again, while conditions are good right now, those monitoring the roads still encourage caution especially as nightfall comes.