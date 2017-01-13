Despite Early Ice On Trees, Rogers County Roads Mostly Clear

Chelsea's police chief, Rick Jones, said the county had the roads ready for heavy ice.

In Chelsea, ice was on the trees to start the morning.

Most of the roads in Rogers County were clear and in good shape.

As winter weather moved across Green Country overnight, Friday morning, there was no ice in Claremore.

But, just north in Chelsea, ice was on the trees, but roads were clear and in good shape. The ice was mostly north of Highway 28 near Foyil.

At the Totem Pole Park, the trees had a light coating of ice, but it wasn't enough to bend the branches. Much of it was beginning to melt before noon.

The prediction of ice was enough to bring in customers at Walker's Hardware.

"On the trees it was maybe a buildup of 1/4 inch or so, that is what I busted off of my windshield," said Bo Price with Walker’s Hardware.

Walker's had a crowd Thursday getting ready because of the forecast.

Price said, "I can see both sides of it. The bad part, of course, is bad, but the good for us is being able to sell more stuff."

By noon the threat had passed and the glaze on the trees started melting, and melting fast. A passing shower washed what was left of the ice away.

"And they had started putting brine down a few days ago, and when we saw the freezing was going to be north of us they stopped doing that, but they had already put it down on the hills around here,” he said.