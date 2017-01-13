First Responders Tending To 2 Crashes In Rogers County

Crews with Oologah-Talala EMS responded to two separate crashes in Rogers County Friday night.

OTEMS said one crash was on Winganon Bridge and the other was at US 169 and Oklahoma 88.

They said the bridge crash is the only road link between the east and west sides of Oologah Lake between the north end of the lake just south of Nowata and Oologah Dam.

A news release says roads in the area are “deteriorating” and trucks are sanding the bridge.

The second crash involves an overturned semi on US 169 just south of Oklahoma 88.

No further information on either crash has been released at this time.

Emergency officials are urging anyone driving in Rogers County to use extreme caution.