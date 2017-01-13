Pawhuska Preparing For Second Wave Of Winter Weather

Ray Gilkey with Pawhuska Hometown Foods said, "I think everybody got rushed just in case they got iced in they would have everything they would need to make it through the week."

Pawhuska's grocery store is seeing the last wave of shoppers before more winter weather hits.

The National Weather Service has issued an ice storm warning for that area until Sunday morning, but resident say they’re ready.

People who live in Pawhuska are getting ready for another round of freezing rain.

The National Weather Service has issued an ice storm warning for that area until Sunday morning, but resident say they’re ready.

Friday's rain quickly turned to ice in Pawhuska. The roads and highways are wet and Oklahoma Department of Transportation crews are patrolling with their plows just in case a spot gets slippery.

Pawhuska's grocery store is seeing the last wave of shoppers before more winter weather hits.

Ray Gilkey with Pawhuska Hometown Foods said, "I think everybody got rushed just in case they got iced in they would have everything they would need to make it through the week."

That's keeping Gilkey busy.

"Pretty busy yesterday and the day before that, but today, I think everybody's got everything they need," he said.

Shoppers made sure they had the essentials if they needed to stay home all weekend.

Pawhuska resident Susie Povance said, "I have the fireplace to go, all you have to do is light it." "We've got flashlights and batteries, we have a generator, we're ready to go."

That also means loading up on everything you can snack on. Many people left the store with everything from Cheetos to donuts and water to coffee.

Randy Haddon was supposed to take his son and his friends out to the cabin this weekend – instead, they’re staying in and watching movies.

"I've lived up here for 13 years I just take it day by day,” Haddon said. “We've got plenty of stuff at the house, we're ready for it."

More rain started falling Friday night, and with the possibility of freezing temperatures, if you decide to get out and drive, remember to slow down.