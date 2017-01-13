Pawhuska Preparing For Second Wave Of Winter Weather - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Pawhuska Preparing For Second Wave Of Winter Weather

Posted: Updated:
The National Weather Service has issued an ice storm warning for that area until Sunday morning, but resident say they’re ready. The National Weather Service has issued an ice storm warning for that area until Sunday morning, but resident say they’re ready.
Pawhuska's grocery store is seeing the last wave of shoppers before more winter weather hits. Pawhuska's grocery store is seeing the last wave of shoppers before more winter weather hits.
Ray Gilkey with Pawhuska Hometown Foods said, "I think everybody got rushed just in case they got iced in they would have everything they would need to make it through the week." Ray Gilkey with Pawhuska Hometown Foods said, "I think everybody got rushed just in case they got iced in they would have everything they would need to make it through the week."
PAWHUSKA, Oklahoma -

People who live in Pawhuska are getting ready for another round of freezing rain.

The National Weather Service has issued an ice storm warning for that area until Sunday morning, but resident say they’re ready.

Friday's rain quickly turned to ice in Pawhuska. The roads and highways are wet and Oklahoma Department of Transportation crews are patrolling with their plows just in case a spot gets slippery.

Pawhuska's grocery store is seeing the last wave of shoppers before more winter weather hits.

Ray Gilkey with Pawhuska Hometown Foods said, "I think everybody got rushed just in case they got iced in they would have everything they would need to make it through the week."

That's keeping Gilkey busy.

"Pretty busy yesterday and the day before that, but today, I think everybody's got everything they need," he said.

Shoppers made sure they had the essentials if they needed to stay home all weekend.

Pawhuska resident Susie Povance said, "I have the fireplace to go, all you have to do is light it." "We've got flashlights and batteries, we have a generator, we're ready to go."

That also means loading up on everything you can snack on. Many people left the store with everything from Cheetos to donuts and water to coffee.

Randy Haddon was supposed to take his son and his friends out to the cabin this weekend – instead, they’re staying in and watching movies.

"I've lived up here for 13 years I just take it day by day,” Haddon said. “We've got plenty of stuff at the house, we're ready for it."

More rain started falling Friday night, and with the possibility of freezing temperatures, if you decide to get out and drive, remember to slow down.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.