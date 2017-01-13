OSU Faces Second-Ranked Kansas On The Road

News 9's Dean Blevins is in Frisco, TX for the 2017 Big 12 Media Days as college football is set to start in just over a month.More >>
New head coach Mike Boynton and the Cowboys will face Florida State, Wichita State and others in the non-conference slate.
Former Sooner Cameron Clark Brings Team To French Championship
Friends, family and coaches from across the state gathered in Tulsa to support Jenks head football coach Allan Trimble.
Andre Roberson signs new deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
