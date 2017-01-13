OSU Faces Second-Ranked Kansas On The Road

OSU has a tough task Saturday as they face second-ranked Kansas at always tough Allen Fieldhouse.

Brad Underwood's record all time as player and coach at KU is 0 and 8, but the Cowboys have beaten the Jayhawks at least once the past four years.

Such is life in the Big 12: a second straight Saturday on the road against a team looking to take over the top spot in all of college basketball.

Last week it was Baylor in Waco where the Cowboys pushed the Bears, but lost by four.

This week it's second-ranked Kansas.

With Baylor's loss at West Virginia earlier in the week, the Jayhawks would move into the number one spot if they can get by the Cowboys on Saturday.

Good news for OSU? Lindy Waters has been back at practice. He's missed the last three games, going through concussion protocol. He's a game-time decision at this point.

The Cowboys are statistically better at offensive rebounds and forcing turnovers, but it's Kansas with a world of momentum heading into Saturday.

Phil Forte wears number 13 for the Cowboys and he is currently 13 made three-pointers away from tying the school's all-time record. He's also the only active player in the Big 12 with a victory at Allen Fieldhouse.

He goes for number two Saturday at 1:00.