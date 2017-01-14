Ice Blamed For Multiple Crashes North Of Tulsa

Slick roads and bridges led to several crashes early Saturday near Collinsville and between Owasso and Claremore.

Several of those crashes happened on Highway 169 between 156th and 186th Street North. Troopers say no injuries were reported.

The OHP was also called to the Verdigris River bridge on Highway 20 at around 1 a.m.

Troopers say an eastbound pickup spun out on the bridge and crashed. A westbound car then hit the pickup. Troopers say the driver of the car was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Rogers County deputies searched for the pickup's driver but could not find him.

The Highway Patrol recommends staying off the roads until conditions improve.