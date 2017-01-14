Driver Abandons Burning SUV On Tulsa Street

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and police are looking for the driver of an SUV which caught fire early Saturday on a south Tulsa street.

Troopers said the driver was headed west on Interstate-44 near Yale, when they say he spun out on a bridge crashing into two cars just after 3 a.m. The Chevy Blazer then got off the highway and was headed south when it caught fire in the 6700 block of South Utica.

Firefighters put out the fire, but the OHP says the driver was no where to be found.