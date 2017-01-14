Ice Leads To Rollover Wreck On Tulsa Highway

Photo of the Camry sitting on its roof after the crash.

Tulsa Police say a man wasn't seriously hurt when his car ran off Highway 75 and rolled over multiple times.

The man was northbound in a Toyota Camry Saturday morning at about 6 a.m. when the car slid off the highway as he approached the Red Fork split.

The driver was wearing a seat belt and wasn't seriously hurt. He said he was heading from his home in Glenpool to his job in Tulsa when the wreck happened. He says he lost track of how many times the car rolled, but thinks it was 3-5 times.

News On 6 Live Traffic Map

A Tulsa police officer said it was the second time he'd seen a car slide off the highway there in this storm, but the first time the driver managed to get back onto the highway.