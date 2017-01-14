Truck Hits Building After Sliding Off Tulsa Highway

Photo showing the path the truck took off the ramp.

Photo of the truck stuck in the side of the building.

A pickup smashed into a building after sliding off a Tulsa highway Saturday morning.

Tulsa Police say the Chevrolet went out of control when the driver took the 21st Street exit from eastbound Interstate 44 at about 7:30 a.m.

The pickup crashed through a chain link fence, smashed into a brick retaining wall before crashing into the side of a building at the Shoreline Apartments. The building was used for storage by the maintenance crew at the apartments.

News On 6 Live Traffic

No one at the apartments was hurt. Police said the driver wasn't hurt, either. Officers ticketed the driver for driving too fast and not having a driver's license.