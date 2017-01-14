Truck Hits Building After Sliding Off Tulsa Highway - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Truck Hits Building After Sliding Off Tulsa Highway

TULSA, Oklahoma -

A pickup smashed into a building after sliding off a Tulsa highway Saturday morning.

Tulsa Police say the Chevrolet went out of control when the driver took the 21st Street exit from eastbound Interstate 44 at about 7:30 a.m.

The pickup crashed through a chain link fence, smashed into a brick retaining wall before crashing into the side of a building at the Shoreline Apartments. The building was used for storage by the maintenance crew at the apartments.

No one at the apartments was hurt. Police said the driver wasn't hurt, either.  Officers ticketed the driver for driving too fast and not having a driver's license.

