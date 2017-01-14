OHP: Driver Killed In Semi Truck Crash Near Weatherford

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the driver of a semi truck which crashed on Interstate-40 just west of Weatherford Saturday morning has died.

Troopers say the truck was westbound when they said it went into a slide, crossed over the center median and came to rest on the eastbound shoulder.

They say the truck's cab was ripped from the trailer.

All lanes of I-40 were closed in Custer County while crews worked to clear the wreckage.

News On 6 storm tracker Val Castor says this crash is one of at least eight semi wrecks he has seen on a two-mile stretch of I-40 west of Weatherford.

He says the highway in this area is covered by a sheet of ice in both directions.