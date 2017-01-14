Armed Neighbor Fires At Man Who Crashed Pickup Into Tulsa Home

Police called to a pickup crash at a Tulsa home early Saturday, arrested its driver after hearing gunfire coming from the back of the home.

The driver was identified as 30-year-old Keandra Wilson.

At about 2 a.m. officers were called to a home in the 1500 block of North Boston Place about the wreck.

As they arrived, police heard someone fire a gun and saw a man running. Officers caught up Wilson and after a brief struggle took him into custody.

Police said the home's owner and an armed neighbor said Wilson stated he didn't want to go jail and began attacking them then ran away. Police said the armed neighbor then fired his gun at Wilson.

Keandra Wilson was booked into the Tulsa County jail on complaints including, DUI, assault and battery, resisting arrest, and leaving the scene of an accident.

Police said the armed neighbor was not arrested.

Jail records show Keandra Wilson has a court appearance set for January 20th.