Armed Neighbor Fires At Man Who Crashed Pickup Into Tulsa Home - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Armed Neighbor Fires At Man Who Crashed Pickup Into Tulsa Home

Posted: Updated:
By: Russell Hulstine, NewsOn6.com
Connect
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police called to a pickup crash at a Tulsa home early Saturday, arrested its driver after hearing gunfire coming from the back of the home.

The driver was identified as 30-year-old Keandra Wilson.

At about 2 a.m. officers were called to a home in the 1500 block of North Boston Place about the wreck.  

As they arrived, police heard someone fire a gun and saw a man running.   Officers caught up Wilson and after a brief struggle took him into custody. 

Police said the home's owner and an armed neighbor said Wilson stated he didn't want to go jail and began attacking them then ran away.  Police said the armed neighbor then fired his gun at Wilson.  

Keandra Wilson was booked into the Tulsa County jail on complaints including, DUI, assault and battery, resisting arrest, and leaving the scene of an accident.

Police said the armed neighbor was not arrested.  

Jail records show Keandra Wilson has a court appearance set for January 20th.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.