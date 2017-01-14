Police: Eufaula Woman Reports Sexual Assault In Her Home - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Police: Eufaula Woman Reports Sexual Assault In Her Home

EUFAULA, Oklahoma -

Police are investigating a possible rape and stabbing in Eufaula early Saturday.  

Police chief Don Murray said a woman called 911 around 2 a.m. to report she had been sexually assaulted inside her house near 4th and Locust.

The chief said the woman told investigators she was home alone when two men raped and stabbed her after forcing their way inside.   He said the woman was treated at a hospital for a shallow puncture wound, but will recover. 

Chief Murray said there were no signs of forced entry, but added the investigation is in the very early stages. 

The chief said the victim was not able to give any descriptions of possible suspects.

