Crime

Police Interview 'Person Of Interest' In Tulsa's 80th Murder Of 2016

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police say they have interviewed a woman who was being called a "Person of Interest" in Tulsa's 80th murder of 2016.  

Sgt. Dave Walker after several attempts to try and talk with 26-year-old Shakiyla Colvin, investigators got a Crime Stoppers tip that she was in Dallas.  

He says police have now talked with Colvin and recovered a Jeep Cherokee believed used in the murder of Joshua Farrar on December 20, 2016.

Sgt. Walker says Colvin has not been arrested.

According to police, Farrar and Andrew McGee, 27 were involved in some sort of illegal transaction when they say McGee shot Farrar.

Police said during their investigation, they learned Colvin was believed to be the driver of the Jeep, McGee arrived in and fled the scene of the murder.

McGee was arrested in December and has been charged with first-degree murder.

Court records show McGee has a court appearance set for February 9th.  He is currently being held in the Tulsa County jail without bond.

