More Ice Possible For Parts Of Green Country

Periods of freezing rain will continue into our evening and overnight hours northwest of the I-44 corridor.

As temperatures hold steady between 30 and 32 degrees in these areas, icing will continue, mainly on elevated surfaces. This means additional strain could be put on trees and power lines in the counties under an Ice Storm Warning.

Slick spots will be possible on untreated bridges and overpasses northwest of Tulsa as well.

Up to an additional 1/4" of ice is possible in these areas.

Temperatures may hover near the freezing mark in the Tulsa metro area this evening, which could allow a little more icing to occur. However, no significant travel or power issues are expected here.

By Sunday morning, the temperatures will rise enough to end the icing potential, although, there will be a delay between the warm-up and full melting of the ice.

By Sunday midday into the afternoon, conditions will be back to normal area-wide with continued showers possible.

A heavy band of rain and storms is likely Sunday night and Monday. Severe weather and wintry weather concerns are very low, but there could be ponding on roadways with this final round.