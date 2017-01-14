Back Of Downtown Tahlequah Building Collapses - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Back Of Downtown Tahlequah Building Collapses

Tahlequah firefighters respond to collapsed building in downtown. [Tahlequah Daily Press] Tahlequah firefighters respond to collapsed building in downtown. [Tahlequah Daily Press]
TAHLEQUAH, Oklahoma -

Part of a Tahlequah building collapsed Saturday afternoon.

According to the Tahlequah Daily Press’ Facebook page, the back side of the Master’s building near Muskogee and Shawnee in downtown Tahlequah collapsed.

They said crews are worried about the structure’s stability and have closed Muskogee in front of the building.

Police Chief Nate King said the building was condemned a few months ago and the business inside has closed.

No one was inside the building and no one was hurt.

The cause of the collapse is unknown.

