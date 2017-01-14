Skiatook Roads Slick But Not Icy - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Skiatook Roads Slick But Not Icy

SKIATOOK, Oklahoma -

Skiatook is still thawing out after almost constant rainfall Saturday morning.

For the five hours or so that we were there, it rained probably 80 percent of the time, which made for wet roads throughout the morning.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troop K, which includes Osage County, they found slick roads throughout their coverage area.

One of the slick, icy spots is the Highway 11 bridge over Bird Creek between Skiatook and Avant.

Talking with Skiatook Police, their roads stayed wet but didn't ice.

SPD worked two crashes early Friday evening, but, overnight into the early morning hours drivers were safe.

The freezing rain did cause ice to build on foliage, trees, shrubs, grass, as well as railings stop signs, and power lines.

Verdigris Valley was working about 60 customer outages between there and Hominy around Lake Skiatook, but the after-hours dispatcher couldn't give any more details.

There is ice on power lines in Skiatook, so that will certainly be something to watch.

