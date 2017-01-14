Body Found Burned Near Fort Gibson Lake Identified As 15 Year Old

A body found burned near Fort Gibson Lake has been identified as the body of a 15-year-old boy.

According to the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office, with help from the Medical Examiner’s Office, they identified the victim as 15-year-old Brennan Davis from Okay.

Sheriff Chris Elliott said, “This is tragic and my heart and prayers are with the family of young Brennan.”

In a news release, the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office says Davis was reported missing on January 12th around 9:30 a.m.

1/12/2017 Related Story: Body Found Shot, Burned Near Fort Gibson Lake

On January 11th, deputies responded reports of shots fired in the Jackson Bay area of the lake. When they arrived they discovered a body.

Deputies say the investigation is still ongoing and investigators will continue to work on the case.