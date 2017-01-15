Tulsa Home Badly Damaged By Fire

Tulsa firefighters were called out to a house fire early Sunday morning, January 15, 2017. A house on Delaware Place near 51st and Lewis, was fully engulfed in flames.

The home is a total loss.

Flames had taken over when firefighters arrived, and it was too dangerous to go inside.

"House fully involved," said Captain Matt Bell, Tulsa Fire Department. "They made the decision not to make entry and do an exterior attack and get it knocked down."

Bell said the wet weather doesn't get in their way like ice or snow. He also said rain doesn't do much to calm big rolling flames like the ones that destroyed the house. He said it can help keep the fire from spreading.

"It could help with some exterior exposures, just having water on those - keep radiant heat from getting to the house," he said.

Within an hour, firefighters had the flames under control. Neighbors tell us no one has lived in the house for months. Still, firefighters searched it twice to make sure it was empty, and thankfully no one was inside.

The Tulsa Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire.