Norman's Christopher Bell Becomes 2nd Okie To Win Chili Bowl

The Chili Bowl Nationals wrapped up late Saturday night, and for the first time in 22 years an Oklahoma native won. Norman's Christopher Bell started in second but passed the leader midway through the race to earn the Golden Driller trophy.

Bell is not the only Oklahoman who made the state proud Saturday night. Owasso's Daryn Pittman placed second.

"It's cool to be able to finally, finally be able to bring a win back to Oklahoma," said Christopher Bell, 2017 Chili Bowl winner.

"Proud to be from Oklahoma," said second-place finisher Daryn Pittman. "I haven't lived here in 15 years, but I'll always consider myself an Okie, and Owasso is my hometown."

This is only the second time an Oklahoma has won the Chili Bowl. The last time was in 1994.