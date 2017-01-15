Warm Up, More Rain In Store For Eastern Oklahoma

Icy conditions are slowly departing eastern Oklahoma with a warm-up and, believe it or not, some heavy thunderstorms just around the corner!

A very nasty ice storm will continue across northwestern Oklahoma today, but thankfully below freezing temperatures are not a concern for eastern Oklahoma for our Sunday. Dense fog will be an issue across portions of eastern and southeastern Oklahoma however, and that thick fog may linger through most of the morning due to very light winds.

A dense fog advisory is underway through much of eastern Oklahoma through noon. The National Weather Service warns that visibility is reduced to a quarter mile or less in many areas.

Our temperatures will continue to very slowly, but surely, nudge further above freezing as the day progresses. Spotty light rain showers will continue through the morning and into the afternoon, with some dry periods during the day as well.

Stubborn thick clouds and light winds will hamper our warming trend, but we should still climb into the mid to upper 40s around Tulsa by late in the afternoon. Temperatures will be noticeably warmer east and southeast of Tulsa though, with highs well into the 50s expected in far southeastern Oklahoma and far eastern Oklahoma closer to the Arkansas state line.

Another round of widespread showers will shift back into eastern Oklahoma later this evening into tonight as warmer air surges back into our side of the state. Showers and embedded heavy thunderstorms are likely overnight and into Monday morning, with a few strong to marginally severe storms not completely out of the question. Heavy rain, frequent lightning, and very gusty winds will be the primary threats.

Storms look to be shifting east of Tulsa by the mid-morning hours on Monday in time for the MLK Day Parade at 11 AM, but some lingering showers or even a lingering storm could still be hanging around until close to parade time so be aware! Gusty south to southwest winds will help keep more mild air around with temperatures in the 50s to low 60s on Monday.

A return to drier air will bring a brief cool-down on Tuesday with lows back in the 30s and highs closer to 50 degrees. Well above normal temperatures will be the rule after that though, with high temperatures looking to surge well back into the 60s by mid to late week! We should have some much nicer days to get outside and enjoy later in the week after enduring this weekend’s icy mess!