Former OHP Trooper, Glenpool Coach Arrested On Suspicion Of DUI

A Glenpool Public Schools teacher and coach has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. Patrick "Rusty" Davis, 43, was booked into the Tulsa County Jail early Sunday, January 15, 2017, on complaints of DUI, first offense, improper right turn and driving left of center.

An arrest report states Davis was driving at 151st Street South and Memorial when he made an improper right turn and entered a lane occupied by a Bixby Police Officer. The officer followed him for a short distance then pulled him over.

Davis had the smell of an alcoholic beverage and red, watery eyes, the police officer said. Davis told the officer he was a retired OHP trooper and had a couple of drinks at a birthday party.

The arrest report states Davis was unsteady on his feet and had trouble standing on one leg during a sobriety test. He refused to take a breath test, according to police.

Davis is currently a high school social studies teacher and freshman wrestling coach at Glenpool. He was formerly a trooper with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

According to a school booster club website, he also coached at Bixby and Skiatook Public Schools.

Bixby Police arrested him around 2:30 a.m.