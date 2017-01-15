Thousands Of Oklahomans Without Power In Winter Storm

Hundreds of northeast Oklahomans were without power Sunday morning as a winter storm continued to move through the state. In western Oklahoma, the number is in the thousands.

The number of outages in Green Country was significantly decreased by early afternoon, except in Pawnee County. According to the Oklahoma Association of Electric Cooperatives, Pawnee County has 105 customers without power as of 3 p.m. Sunday.

At one point, Delaware County had 126 customers without power. By 3 p.m., power had been restored to all customers.

Other counties affected include Nowata County, Craig County, Ottawa, Creek, Osage and Mayes counties.

Woodward County is the hardest hit in western Oklahoma with 2,971 consumers without power as of 3 p.m.. Harper County (1,881), Beaver and Ellis counties come next.

Freezing rain is continuing to fall in northwest Oklahoma Sunday morning, likely leading to more power outages and downed tree limbs, power lines.

Temperatures in the eastern half of the state are expected to reach into the upper 40s and even 50s, so the icing concern appears to be over, although there is much rain in the forecast for Sunday night.