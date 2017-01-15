Passerby Finds Body At Tulsa Bus Stop, Police Say

A passerby called Tulsa Police after finding a body at a bus stop Sunday morning. Police confirm they are investigating the death of the person found on north Martin Luther King Boulevard around 10:30 a.m. January 15.

They said there is no sign of external trauma, leading them to think the death was from natural causes.

Police told News On 6 the body appears to be that of a man in his 50s who may have been homeless. An officer at the scene said the weather may have played a role in his death.

The man's name has not been released. The medical examiner will determine cause of death.