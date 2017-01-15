Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Includes Peace Walk, Parade

Tulsa is gearing up for the annual Martin Luther King Jr. holiday with activities that include a Walk of Peace and Solidarity, commemorative service and, of course, the parade.

This year's theme is "Love Conquers Hate."

Events begin at 5:15 p.m. Sunday at 7th and Cincinnati in downtown Tulsa. Meet at that location for the Walk of Peace & Solidarity to be followed by an interfaith commemorative service from 6 to 9 p.m. at Boston Avenue Methodist Church.

The annual Founders Breakfast will be held from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, January 16, at 1414 N. Greenwood Avenue. The breakfast will be hosted by First Baptist Church of North Tulsa.

The MLK Jr. parade will begin at 11 a.m. at Detroit and John Hope Franklin Boulevard. Parade route: