Fort Smith Police Investigate Shooting Death - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Fort Smith Police Investigate Shooting Death

Posted: Updated:
By: KFSM
File photo. File photo.
FORT SMITH, Arkansas -

An 18-year-old Fort Smith man is dead after police say men fired around 33 rounds into a camper where he was staying. Justin Lopez was hit at least twice and died in the 2300 block of North 9th Street around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, according to CBS affiliate KFSM.

5News reports Lopez and 20-year-old Trey Miller were in a camping trailer behind a residence when they heard a noise and saw several men outside. Lopez stepped outside then went back inside the camper.

Several gunshots were fired into the camper by at least two different rifles, police say.

 Miller hid in a bathroom and wasn't wounded.

Police are investigating and interviewing at least two persons of interest, KFSM reports.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.