Fort Smith Police Investigate Shooting Death

An 18-year-old Fort Smith man is dead after police say men fired around 33 rounds into a camper where he was staying. Justin Lopez was hit at least twice and died in the 2300 block of North 9th Street around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, according to CBS affiliate KFSM.

5News reports Lopez and 20-year-old Trey Miller were in a camping trailer behind a residence when they heard a noise and saw several men outside. Lopez stepped outside then went back inside the camper.

Several gunshots were fired into the camper by at least two different rifles, police say.

Miller hid in a bathroom and wasn't wounded.

Police are investigating and interviewing at least two persons of interest, KFSM reports.