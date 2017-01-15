Tulsa Residential Assistance Center Reports Missing Woman - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa Residential Assistance Center Reports Missing Woman

Posted: Updated:
Katie was reported missing Saturday evening. Volunteers of America officials are asking anyone to call police if they've seen her. Katie was reported missing Saturday evening. Volunteers of America officials are asking anyone to call police if they've seen her.
JENKS, Oklahoma -

Tulsa's Volunteers of America said a 33-year-old woman with developmental disabilities is missing. 

VOA provides residential care for the woman, who they said they reported missing Saturday, January 14 at 5:15 p.m. from the area of South Peoria between 111th and West 121st in Jenks. 

The woman, whose name is Katie, has a syndrome that causes insatiable hunger, so she could be sighted around restaurants or grocery stores, VOA officials stated in a news release.

She is described as articulate and talkative and may not immediately appear to have disabilities, VOA officials said. Because of her syndrome, she is likely to go to any length to obtain food, including fabricating stories and offering favors, officials said. 

The woman has light brown hair, brown eyes and is 4'5 and weighs 133 pounds. She was last seen wearing light blue jeans, gray tennis shoes and wearing a tan coat. She was carrying a pink zip bag with a Hello Kitty logo, a life-sized baby doll with a pink and cream lace blanket. 

She was also carrying an 8-inch computer tablet (black and silver), blue jeans, leopard print shirt and teal hoodie. 

She may not answer to her name, and may be using a different name, officials said.

VOA officials are asking anyone with information to contact the Tulsa Police Department at 918-596-9222 or the Jenks Police Department at 918-299-6311. 

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.