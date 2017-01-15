Tulsa Residential Assistance Center Reports Missing Woman

Katie was reported missing Saturday evening. Volunteers of America officials are asking anyone to call police if they've seen her.

Tulsa's Volunteers of America said a 33-year-old woman with developmental disabilities is missing.

VOA provides residential care for the woman, who they said they reported missing Saturday, January 14 at 5:15 p.m. from the area of South Peoria between 111th and West 121st in Jenks.

The woman, whose name is Katie, has a syndrome that causes insatiable hunger, so she could be sighted around restaurants or grocery stores, VOA officials stated in a news release.

She is described as articulate and talkative and may not immediately appear to have disabilities, VOA officials said. Because of her syndrome, she is likely to go to any length to obtain food, including fabricating stories and offering favors, officials said.

The woman has light brown hair, brown eyes and is 4'5 and weighs 133 pounds. She was last seen wearing light blue jeans, gray tennis shoes and wearing a tan coat. She was carrying a pink zip bag with a Hello Kitty logo, a life-sized baby doll with a pink and cream lace blanket.

She was also carrying an 8-inch computer tablet (black and silver), blue jeans, leopard print shirt and teal hoodie.

She may not answer to her name, and may be using a different name, officials said.

VOA officials are asking anyone with information to contact the Tulsa Police Department at 918-596-9222 or the Jenks Police Department at 918-299-6311.