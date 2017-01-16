2 Men, 1 Woman Dead In Shooting In North Tulsa

Three people were shot to death inside this home.

The victims are two men and one woman, police said.

Homicide detectives are investigating after finding three people shot dead in a north Tulsa home.

Sgt. Dave Walker said a neighbor called and reported hearing shots fired in the 200 block of East 29th Street North around 1:45 Monday morning. He said officers arrived at the home and found one person dead in a front room and two people dead in a back room. All three had gunshot wounds.

Detectives are working on identifying the victims, but did confirm they were two men and a woman. Police haven't released their ages or names.

Sgt. Walker said it looked like "somebody was looking for something." He said it looked like someone had rummaged through things in the house.

Police don't have any information on a suspect, at this time.

Detectives are looking for anyone who saw or heard anything. Call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS if you can help.