Water Outage Reported In Rogers County

ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Rogers County Rural Water District #3 said they are repairing a water leak north of 86th Street North near 162nd East Avenue Monday morning. The water leak is in the Van-Lee addition, according to a post on their website.

"We are working to make this repair as quickly as we possibly can. We apologize for any and all inconvenience this may cause," an announcement states.

They estimated the repair time as 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. 

