Tulsa Woman With Developmental Disabilities Found Safe

Tulsa's Volunteers of America said a 33-year-old woman with developmental disabilities who went missing over the weekend has been found.

VOA provides residential care for the woman, who they said they reported missing Saturday, January 14 at 5:15 p.m. from the area of South Peoria between 111th and West 121st in Jenks.

The woman, whose name is Katie, has Prader-Willi Syndrome, a genetic syndrome that causes insatiable hunger. She was located in the Tulsa area and appears to be in good condition, a news release states.

