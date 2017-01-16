Police: 28-Year-Old Son Was Target In Triple Killing In Tulsa - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Police: 28-Year-Old Son Was Target In Triple Killing In Tulsa

Posted: Updated:
Image of the house where the people were killed. Image of the house where the people were killed.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa homicide detectives are working overtime to find who killed a man, his mother and her boyfriend on Monday.

Police believe the son was the target and the other two were killed because they were witnesses.

Police said they found Thomas Brown, Junior, shot to death right inside of the front door of a home located in the 200 block of East 29th Street North.

They believe his mother, Cara Brown, likely heard the commotion and got up. She was found in the doorway of her bedroom and her boyfriend was found dead right next to the bed - both of them shot to death as well.

1/16/2017 Related Story: 2 Men, 1 Woman Dead In Shooting In North Tulsa

Brown says on Facebook he attended Tulsa's Central High School and is now self-employed and started a relationship just a couple of weeks ago.

His mother's page has few pictures and no personal information.

Neighbors told police they heard yelling, screaming and shots, but didn't see anyone or a vehicle.

Police always start a homicide investigation by looking at the victims' lives.

They believe Brown was the focus of the crime.

Records show he has several arrests for drugs. He was convicted most recently in 2015, sentenced to four years in prison and released last June.

Detectives believe Brown knew the suspects because it doesn't look like they forced their way inside.

Sergeant Dave Walker said, “The house did not look like a fight for life, that's the first thing I noticed. The next thing is the suspects were looking for something. Drawers were opened and clothes were gone through."

Police believe they found what they were looking for then left.

"It's most likely going to be drugs, drugs or money. What are you going to kill that much for,” Walker said.

Detectives don't believe Cara Brown and her boyfriend were the original targets, but were killed because they were witnesses.

Walker said, "Once you kill the one, you gotta kill the other ones, looks like that's what happened."

Police want you to come forward if you saw a vehicle in the area around 2 a.m. or if you have direct knowledge of what happened.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.