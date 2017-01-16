'Love Locks' On Display On Route 66 Bridge

It’s probably better to do it with here there, but I wrote down our names - Rick and Tina - locked it in and threw away the keys.

The crazy is now taking place at the Cyrus Avery Centennial Plaza - a pedestrian bridge over Southwest Boulevard.

An old way of showing your love for someone has made its way to Route 66, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

The phenomenon is known as 'Love Locks' or 'Love Padlocks,' which is fixing a lock to a fence or gate or bridge or some other public place then throwing the key away to symbolize unbreakable love.

Some many have names written or scratched on them, one is even engraved.

"Love is being stupid together.” On the other side are their names, Chase and Camri 2015.

The symbolism is obvious, and pledging your love this way on a bridge is not new, it dates back maybe 100 years and happens all over the world.

The most famous place is the Pont des Arts bridge in Paris where officials said there were more than 700,000 before they removed them a couple of summers ago.

Now the trend has come to the Mother Road; some with names, some not, but all expressions of unbreakable love.

While I was there, I decided to take part as well.

It’s probably better to do it with her there, but I wrote down our names - Rick and Tina - locked it in and threw away the keys.

Now all our expression of love will be there forever, or until someone from the city cuts them off.