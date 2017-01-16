'Love Locks' On Display On Route 66 Bridge - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

'Love Locks' On Display On Route 66 Bridge

Posted: Updated:
The phenomenon is known as 'Love Locks' or 'Love Padlocks,' which is fixing a lock to a fence or gate or bridge or some other public place then throwing the key away. The phenomenon is known as 'Love Locks' or 'Love Padlocks,' which is fixing a lock to a fence or gate or bridge or some other public place then throwing the key away.
The crazy is now taking place at the Cyrus Avery Centennial Plaza - a pedestrian bridge over Southwest Boulevard. The crazy is now taking place at the Cyrus Avery Centennial Plaza - a pedestrian bridge over Southwest Boulevard.
It’s probably better to do it with here there, but I wrote down our names - Rick and Tina - locked it in and threw away the keys. It’s probably better to do it with here there, but I wrote down our names - Rick and Tina - locked it in and threw away the keys.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

An old way of showing your love for someone has made its way to Route 66, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

The phenomenon is known as 'Love Locks' or 'Love Padlocks,' which is fixing a lock to a fence or gate or bridge or some other public place then throwing the key away to symbolize unbreakable love.

The crazy is now taking place at the Cyrus Avery Centennial Plaza - a pedestrian bridge over Southwest Boulevard. There you’ll find a couple of dozen or more locks attached to the screen.

Some many have names written or scratched on them, one is even engraved.

"Love is being stupid together.” On the other side are their names, Chase and Camri 2015.

The symbolism is obvious, and pledging your love this way on a bridge is not new, it dates back maybe 100 years and happens all over the world.

The most famous place is the Pont des Arts bridge in Paris where officials said there were more than 700,000 before they removed them a couple of summers ago.

Now the trend has come to the Mother Road; some with names, some not, but all expressions of unbreakable love.

While I was there, I decided to take part as well.

It’s probably better to do it with her there, but I wrote down our names - Rick and Tina - locked it in and threw away the keys.

Now all our expression of love will be there forever, or until someone from the city cuts them off.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.