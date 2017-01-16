Sister Of Woman Killed On Tulsa Street Remembers Life - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Sister Of Woman Killed On Tulsa Street Remembers Life

TULSA, Oklahoma -

A Green Country family is looking for answers after a driver hit a woman crossing a Tulsa street, killing her.

The woman's family said she was making a trip to the store on Sheridan when she crossed the street and her life ended.

Now, as traffic moves along on Sheridan, a memorial with crosses and flowers for Lavonne Pack sits on the sidewalk.

Pack’s sister, Veronica Brown said, "I got a little cross that says 'love you' and we call each other 'sissy' so I put sissy on the cross."

Brown isn't sure who placed the large cross at the memorial.

"It was already there when we got there," she said.

But she has bigger questions on her mind.

"There's no closure for me right now," said Brown.

Tulsa police say Pack was wearing dark clothing, which made it difficult to see her crossing in the middle of the block last Wednesday evening when a truck driver hit her.

1/11/2017 Related Story: Police Identify Woman Struck, Killed Crossing Tulsa Street

Officers said the driver is not expected to face any charges.

Still, the family would like her to answer some of their questions.

"Can you reach out? Can you help? Can you call? Do you have insurance? I just don't know the next step to take," Brown said.

Brown and her family wonder about the details leading to her sister's death, but they're choosing to focus on her life.

"Just loved to cook, that was her passion. She was just 'Oh, I got a recipe for this. I got a recipe for that," Brown said.

The 67-year-old was studying culinary arts and went to the Church of Christ.

Brown said she'll always remember her last conversation with her sister.

"I had just talked to her Tuesday, and I'm glad I got to tell her that I loved her," she said.

The family has a Go Fund Me page to help pay for funeral expenses. If you’d like to help, you can donate here.

