Porter Man Arrested For Reported Sexual Assault Of Minor

A Porter man was arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting a minor.

The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office said investigators arrested 60-year-old Kevin Lamance.

In a news release, they said investigators were contacted in November 2016 by a child advocate center and informed about an alleged assault of a 10-year-old girl.

They said during an investigation, members of the family and the victim were interviewed which led to a warrant being issued for Lamance’s arrest.

The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office said he’s being held in the Wagoner County Jail on a $200,000 bond.