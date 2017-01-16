Tulsa Police Investigating Shots Fired Outside Tulsa Bar

Police are investigating after receiving several reports of shots fired outside a Tulsa bar Monday evening.

Police said they responded to the Retro Bar N Grill in the 800 block of North Peoria just before 8:45 p.m.

When they arrived they said they didn't find any victims.

Police said they tried to stop several cars leaving the area but those drivers told them nothing happened.

Police said they found shell casings in the parking lot, and blood, but said that doesn't mean someone was shot.

The owner said security had to kick people out because they were at capacity but that he didn't know of any shooting.

Officers said with the lack of cooperation it's hard to tell what happened. They ask anyone with information to call police.