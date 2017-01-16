Muskogee Officer Honored As Grand Marshal In MLK Parade - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Muskogee Officer Honored As Grand Marshal In MLK Parade

Officer Ron Mayes and his twin brother Don led Muskogee's parade. Mayes is a community resource officer with the department. Officer Ron Mayes and his twin brother Don led Muskogee's parade. Mayes is a community resource officer with the department.
MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma -

One of Muskogee's finest received the honor of being the grand marshal in an Martin Luther King Day parade.

Officer Ron Mayes and his twin brother Don led Muskogee's parade. Mayes is a community resource officer with the department.

"For them to honor that, I love it. And, again, it shows that the community is actually working together hand-in-hand to make Muskogee a better community," the officer said.

Don Mayes said, "For the Muskogee people to recognize us, to allow us to be in this, it's awesome."

Mayes isn't the first officer to be selected to lead Muskogee's parade, one of department's deputy chiefs received that same honor a year ago.

