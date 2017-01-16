New Muskogee NAACP President Hopes To Build Bridges In Community - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

New Muskogee NAACP President Hopes To Build Bridges In Community

MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma -

Muskogee's NAACP chapter hopes to build bridges in the community with the appointment of its new president.

Community members in Muskogee honored and remembered Dr. Martin Luther King. On the pulpit Monday night was the new president of Muskogee's NAACP, Reverend Rodger Cutler.

"This organization helps people have equal rights, and in this day, unfortunately, while we've come a long way, we still have a long way to go," Cutler said.

The grassroots civil rights organization is in 19 cities in Oklahoma.

Cutler said, "Muskogee is a great place to live. We have good people here, and with our problems we band together to help solve them."

The reverend and his members will work to fight injustices or unfair treatment.

"With our future days ahead, this organization will be needed. It's not just for Black people, it's for all colors of people," he said.

Cutler said his organization's main goal is to help those in the community achieve social and economic success.

"We're going to build bridges and where there are walls we're going to sit in an tear them down," he said.

Cutler said his first step as chapter president is to work with the Muskogee School District to recruit more African American teachers.

