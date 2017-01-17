Tulsa Robber Strikes Out When Victims Don't Have Cash

A man followed some people into an apartment complex parking lot and tried to rob them.

Tulsa Police said a man who tried to rob four people outside an apartment complex gave up after learning they only had a couple of dollars. Officers said the potential victims pulled into the parking lot at Sunchase Apartments, 8109 East 93rd Street, just before 2 a.m. Tuesday, January 17, 2016.

A man in an SUV followed them into the parking lot then came up to their car with a revolver.

The three men and one woman told the robber they only had a couple of dollars, and he got in his SUV and left northbound on Memorial.

In a separate robbery Tuesday morning, a man was walking to a convenience store from the Wimbledon Place Apartments in the 7400 block of East 48th Street just before 4 a.m. A robber pointed a handgun at him and demanded his wallet. That suspect ran off after getting the wallet.

Police didn't have a good description of either robber. No one was hurt.