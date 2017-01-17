Chicken, Broccoli And Potato Bake - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Chicken, Broccoli And Potato Bake

  • 4 ½ cups diced red potatoes
  • 1 1/2 pounds chicken breast, diced
  • 2 cups broccoli florets
  • 1/3 cup Bar-S Bacon, fully cooked
  • 1/4 cup onion, sliced
  • 1 1/2 cups cheddar cheese, shredded
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/2 cup Hiland heavy cream
  • 2 tablespoons Hiland Butter
  1. Grease 2 8-by-8-inch foil baking pans. 
  2. Layer ingredients starting with half of potatoes, half of chicken, half of broccoli, half of bacon, onion and ½ cup of cheese.
  3. Season with half of the salt, pepper and half of the garlic powder.
  4. Repeat the layers and seasoning. Then pour heavy cream over ingredients. Cut pieces of butter all over the top.
  5. Cover with foil, and bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour or until chicken is cooked through and potatoes are tender. Sprinkle with remaining ½ cup of cheese, and bake uncovered for 5 to 10 more minutes until cheese is bubbly.
  6. Freezing directions: Assemble as directed above, but do not bake. Make sure the potatoes are on the bottom, if possible (so they don’t blacken). Cover tightly with foil, label, and freeze with bag containing ½ cup of cheese.
  7. To serve: Thaw. Remove bag of cheese and recover with foil. Bake covered for 1 hour or until chicken is cooked through and potatoes are tender. Sprinkle with remaining cheese and bake uncovered for 5 to 10 more minutes until cheese is bubbly. 

