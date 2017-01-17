Tulsa Police Release Name Of Third Victim In Triple Killing

Tulsa Police said a 58-year-old Midwest City man was among three people shot and killed early Monday morning at a home in the 200 block of East 29th Street North.

Kenneth Sellers was killed inside the home along with his girlfriend Cara Brown, 52, and Brown's son, Thomas Lee Brown, 28, shortly before 2 a.m. January 16, 2017, police said.

1/16/2017 Related Story: Police: 28-Year-Old Son Was Target In Triple Killing In Tulsa

Tulsa homicide detectives continue to investigate the shooting, of which they believe Thomas Brown was the target.

Police said they found Brown shot to death right inside the front door of the home, and they believe Cara Brown woke up after hearing the commotion and was shot in the doorway of her bedroom, along with Sellers.

Detectives said they think the suspects went to the house to look for something, possibly money or drugs.