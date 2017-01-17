Sooner Trio Sweeps Big 12 Weekly Honors

Former Sooner Cameron Clark Brings Team To French ChampionshipMore >>
Former Sooner Cameron Clark Brings Team To French ChampionshipMore >>
News 9's Dean Blevins is in Frisco, TX for the 2017 Big 12 Media Days as college football is set to start in just over a month.More >>
News 9's Dean Blevins is in Frisco, TX for the 2017 Big 12 Media Days as college football is set to start in just over a month.More >>
Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.
Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.
Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.
ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!
Harold Kuntz Gets Lesson In Irons From Kyley Tetley Of Golf StudioMore >>
Harold Kuntz Gets Lesson In Irons From Kyley Tetley Of Golf StudioMore >>
Ten-year-old Journey loves sports so much he started his own show.More >>
Ten-year-old Journey loves sports so much he started his own show.More >>
Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy is one of 19 coaches in the country included on the preseason watch list for the 2017 Dodd Trophy.More >>
Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy is one of 19 coaches in the country included on the preseason watch list for the 2017 Dodd Trophy.More >>
University of Tulsa running back D'Angelo Brewer has been named a candidate for the 2017 Doak Walker Award, and junior offensive lineman Willie Wright has been named to the Wuerffel Trophy Watch List.More >>
University of Tulsa running back D'Angelo Brewer has been named a candidate for the 2017 Doak Walker Award, and junior offensive lineman Willie Wright has been named to the Wuerffel Trophy Watch List.More >>