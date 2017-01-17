Farmers Asked To Nominate OK Schools For STEM Grant

Thanks to an education program, local farmers could help Oklahoma school win grant money.

The America’s Farmers Grow Rural Education Program is asking farmers to local school districts for a chance to win $10,000 to $25,000 grants.

The money will go to enhancing the districts’ science, technology, engineering and math programs.

Farmers can nominate local public school until April 1, 2017.

Once the school receives a nomination, the district will be notified and are encouraged to design a grant that enhances STEM education.

Nominated schools have until April 15, 2017, to submit a grant application that describes their project.

If you’d like to nominate a school, you can find more information here, or, you can call 1-877-267-3332.