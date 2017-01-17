Farmers Asked To Nominate OK Schools For STEM Grant - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Farmers Asked To Nominate OK Schools For STEM Grant


File photo. [KSFM] File photo. [KSFM]
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Thanks to an education program, local farmers could help Oklahoma school win grant money.

The America’s Farmers Grow Rural Education Program is asking farmers to local school districts for a chance to win $10,000 to $25,000 grants.

The money will go to enhancing the districts’ science, technology, engineering and math programs.

Farmers can nominate local public school until April 1, 2017.

Once the school receives a nomination, the district will be notified and are encouraged to design a grant that enhances STEM education.

Nominated schools have until April 15, 2017, to submit a grant application that describes their project.

If you’d like to nominate a school, you can find more information here, or, you can call 1-877-267-3332.

