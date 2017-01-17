Former OSU Players One Stop Short Of Super Bowl LI - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Former OSU Players One Stop Short Of Super Bowl LI

STILLWATER, Oklahoma -

With the NFL playoffs in full swing, a number of former Oklahoma State football players were in action this week.

Sunday night's Cowboys-Packers matchup pitted Dez Bryant and Dan Bailey against Lane Taylor for a spot in next week's NFC Championship game.

Bryant led all receivers in the game with nine catches for 132 yards and a couple of touchdowns.

Kicker Dan Bailey was money, as usual, making all three of his field goal attempts, including a long 52-yarder that tied the game up with under a minute to go.

However, it was offensive lineman Lane Taylor's Packers that picked up the 34-31 win.

In the AFC, Justin Gilbert's Pittsburgh Steelers derailed the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl hopes on Sunday night in Arrowhead. Gilbert returned two kicks in the 18-16 victory, including a long 28-yard return.

Brandon Weeden, Antonio Smith and the Houston Texans came up short, 34-16, to the Patriots in their Divisional round game, as New England ran away with the game in the second half.

