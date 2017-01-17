Okay Man Arrested For Arson In Connection With Death Of 15-Year-Old Boy

Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott walks Cody Thompson to a patrol vehicle after arresting him Tuesday. Courtesy photo

Wagoner County Sheriff's Office investigators arrested the second person of interest Tuesday in the death of 15-year-old Brennon Davis, a deputy said.

Investigators and Sheriff Chris Elliott arrested 23-year-old Cody Thompson at his home in Okay after investigators obtained a warrant for arson.

They said Thompson was arrested for second-degree arson stemming from a December 2016 mobile home fire on East 74th Street in Okay.

Thompson is currently being held in the Wagoner County jail.

1/16/2017 Related Story: Wagoner County Investigators Name Second Person Of Interest In Death Of 15 Year Old

Thompson remains a person of interest in the death of Davis, but deputies said this arrest is not related to the homicide.

Davis's body was found burned January 11 in a secluded area near Ft. Gibson Lake.

The investigation into Davis is ongoing. Deputies said the Medical Examiner's Office has not released the cause of death, but has said there was trauma to the head and body.

WCSO investigators arrested 22-year-old Josh Harrington of Okay on January 15 for obstruction. Harrington is also a person of interest, deputies said.