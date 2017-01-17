Claremore Residents Worry Crime Is Increasing In Neighborhoods - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Claremore Residents Worry Crime Is Increasing In Neighborhoods

Posted: Updated:
CLAREMORE, Oklahoma -

Some residents in Claremore have taken to social media, worried about crime in their neighborhoods. 

A video was taken outside of a home in Claremore, and what's on it isn't sitting well with the homeowner.

"Scared was my initial feeling and then I got angry," said Claremore homeowner Jennifer DeLany. 

DeLany lives in the neighborhood next to the Claremore Expo Center and she said she was in bed at home one night last week when something woke her up.

But it wasn't until the next day that she found out what it was 

"Something came to me and I was like, 'this isn't a dream, I really did hear something,' so that's when I started reviewing my cameras and that's where I saw the guy lurking and trying to get into our Cadillac," DeLany said. 

The man didn't get away with anything but DeLany took to social media anyway to try to figure out who he might be.

She said when she did, the response was overwhelming.

Neighbors came forward telling her about their experiences and one man had an incident that same night.

"He had heard somebody inside his home and this was probably 15 minutes before my incident had occurred and he literally lives just three blocks down the road," DeLany said. 

DeLany said there's no sense of safety.

"I'm constantly checking my doors, checking my windows, checking my cameras," she said. 

Claremore Police Department Chief Stan Brown said that over the last 30 days in Claremore, there have been 13 reported vehicle burglaries. 

"I don't like that number but it's not an unusual number," Brown said. "I don't see any spikes."

But, Brown said it's troubling nonetheless and he wants people to report even the smallest of incidents.

"People shouldn't worry about troubling us to come do our job," Brown said. 

He said if people are worried he wants to know so that his department can see if there is a pattern in the incidents.

DeLany has reported her incident to police but hopes other's will follow suit.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.