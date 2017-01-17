BAPS Approves Boundary Changes For New School Year

Tuesday night, Broken Arrow Public Schools approved new boundaries for the 2017-18 school year.

In a news release, the district said the changes were necessary to keep up with Broken Arrow’s continued growth.

The new boundaries were developed for early childhood centers, elementary schools and middle schools.

They were presented to the board of education for approval in December with final approval taking place at the January board meeting, the release says.

The district said students impacted by the new boundaries will be notified by the district in the next two weeks.

They said families who feel their current site to a better fit can apply for a transfer and will be given priority consideration, “especially those who were redistricted during the most recent boundary change in 2013.”

To get priority consideration, families are asked to submit an application by February 19, 2017.

The release says applications are available at the enrollment center at 210 North Main Street, you can also call 918-259-4301 for more information.