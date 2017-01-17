TU Drops To UConn, Huskies Advance Winning Streak To 92 - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

TU Drops To UConn, Huskies Advance Winning Streak To 92

By: Associated Press
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Katie Lou Samuelson scored a career-high 34 points to help No. 1 UConn beat Tulsa 98-58 on Tuesday night for the Huskies' 92nd consecutive victory.

Napheesa Collier had 21 points and 13 rebounds and Gabby Williams added 13 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for the Huskies (17-0, 5-0 American Athletic Conference), who also won their 33rd straight road game.

Shug Dickson scored 21 points for Tulsa (5-13, 1-4).

The Huskies scored the game's first 14 points and held Tulsa scoreless for more than five minutes to start the game. Connecticut led 30-16 at the end of the first quarter.

Samuelson scored 23 points in the first half to help Connecticut take a 55-33 lead. Dickson scored 15 points in the first half, but the Golden Hurricane shot just 38.7 percent.

