Former President George H.W. Bush, Wife Hospitalized - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Former President George H.W. Bush, Wife Hospitalized

Posted: Updated:
KHOU photo KHOU photo
HOUSTON, Texas -

Former President George H.W. Bush has been hospitalized in Houston, his office chief of staff, Jean Becker, tells CBS affiliate KHOU.

On Wednesday around noon, a spokesperson for the family confirmed that Mrs. Barbara Bush has also been hospitalized.

According to a statement, President Bush, 92,  was recently hospitalized to "address an acute respiratory problem stemming from pneumonia". The former president had to undergo surgery to "protect and clear his airway". The statement says he is stable and resting comfortably in the ICU, where he will remain for observation.

The statement continued to read that Mrs. Bush has been admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital as well as a "precaution after experiencing fatigue and coughing,".

According to family spokesman Jim McGrath, Bush was admitted to Methodist Hospital in the Texas Medical Center on Saturday for shortness of breath. Bush’s office says they expects him to go home in a couple of days.

He has been visited by his son, Neil.

Bush is the oldest living former U.S. president. In 2015, he spent a week in a Maine hospital after falling and breaking a bone in his neck. He suffers from a form of Parkinson's disease and uses a wheelchair to get around.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.