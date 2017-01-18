Man Crossing Tulsa Street Struck By Car - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Man Crossing Tulsa Street Struck By Car

TULSA, Oklahoma -

A 57-year-old Tulsa man was walking across Skelly Drive outside of a crosswalk when he was struck by a car at about 6 a.m. Wednesday, police said. 

The man, Roby Baker, went into the windshield when he was struck by the Camaro driven by 26-year-old Pau Thang, police said. 

Baker was hospitalized with head, leg and arm injuries, and officers said he was alert and talking at the hospital. 

Tulsa Police said Baker was wearing all dark-green clothing when he attempted to cross the street in front of the eastbound Camaro.

Police said Thang was interviewed and released. 

The off-ramp was closed to traffic for about an hour while police investigated the accident.

